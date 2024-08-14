The 3-Step Method That Creates Insta-Worthy Avocado Roses
Perhaps you've seen avocado roses on social media or at your local cafe. These fancy fruit spirals look amazing atop avocado toast, salads, and other dishes, and they're surprisingly easy to make at home with just three steps. Start by picking a ripe, yet firm avocado for the best results.
First, rinse the avocado and cut it in half horizontally. Grab the half without the pit and scoop out the avocado, carefully peeling away the skin. You can store the cut avocado half with the pit or remove the pit to make another avocado rose. Be careful not to cut your hand when removing the pit (using a spoon is safest). Or place the avocado on a cutting board, whack the pit with a hefty knife, and twist for a clean removal.
Second, place the peeled and pitted avocado half pit-side down on a cutting board. Thinly slice (like, super thin) the avocado into evenly-spaced pieces. These are your rose petals, so handle them with care. Finally, pinch the slices into a line and gently roll them into a rose-shaped swirl.
Top these dishes with an avocado rose
Avocado roses look great on everything from bagels to salads and bowls. Basically, if your recipe calls for avocado, an avocado rose will make it even better (except maybe guacamole). When it comes to carbs, try topping your sourdough avocado toast, breakfast bagel, or open-face sandwich with an avocado swirl, or serve it on the side to brighten up your breakfast dish.
Salads and rice bowls look especially appetizing with a swirl of avocado on top. Level up your favorite summer salad recipe by placing an avocado rose on the side — or make it the centerpiece and build your bowl around it. Sprinkle the avocado with salt and pepper, sesame seeds, and perhaps a squeeze of lime to bring out the flavor. Or top with furikake for a dash of umami in sushi bowls. However you choose to season your avocado rose, it's sure to be an Insta-worthy conversation starter at your next dinner party.