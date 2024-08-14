Pickle Shot Glasses Are The Tangy Way To Toast

With savory cocktails like the classic dirty martini to elaborate tipples inspired by dishes like cacio e pepe trending, there have never been more options for jazzing up your drinks and adding serious flavor. Pickles in particular are a frequent go-to when it comes to imbibing with some bright tang, acidity, and funk. They've made their way into beers, they're a popular garnish for the essential Bloody Mary, and pickle backs have long been a favorite way to combine booze and a sour kick. Building on that pickled momentum but upping the creativity ante is the latest brunch-perfect craze: pickle shot glasses.

It's a snap to create your own pickle shot glass, which is literally what it sounds like — a shot glass carved out of a pickle. First, choose your pickle, as there are many different kinds. You want whole pickles so you can cut into them, and you want a pickle-y pop of sourness, so think dill, full-sour, or half-sour pickles. Cut a pickle in half, slice off a rounded end so each half can stand up, and then, using a smaller blade like a paring knife, remove the core. You'll suddenly have a tiny cup, made entirely of pickle.