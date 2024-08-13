The Simple Technique That Creates Beautiful Ice Cream Roses

From a simple sundae to ice cream-filled cannoli, ice cream always looks good, no matter how you serve it. But if you really want to up your presentation game, you'll love how easy it is to shape this icy dessert into a gorgeous rose with layers of petals. This technique works best with ice cream or gelato that's frozen firm so that each petal holds its shape. Since the hardness of frozen treats depends on the amount of water and sugar in the recipe, different ice cream brands and flavors can vary quite a bit, and you may need to experiment to find the perfect match. At the same time, you'll want your frozen treat to be soft enough to scoop and shape easily. If it's too hard right out of the freezer, try tempering it in the fridge for a few minutes.

Before you get started, gather your tools. A sugar cone is the most common way to serve an ice cream rose, but it would look just as lovely in a stemmed dish or even on top of an ice cream cake. You'll also want a flat spoon or other tool with a rounded edge that's slightly bigger than the petals you want to make. Don't be afraid to think outside of the box when choosing your petal maker — you might find a spatula or serving tool in your drawer that's just the right shape. Finally, have a towel nearby to wipe your spoon clean after each petal.