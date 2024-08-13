Here's How To Substitute Hominy For Chickpeas

Like many things in cooking, finding substitutions is both an art and a science. Sometimes, that means getting creative and swapping ingredients across cultures. Chickpeas and hominy hail from different sides of the globe, but you can still swap one for the other — with some stipulations.

Chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, are a key part of Middle Eastern cuisine. They're served in salads, stews, soups, and curries, and they're the main ingredient in falafel and hummus. Hominy is made from maize, and it's a traditional food throughout Mesoamerica and the American South. Kernels are treated with lye, which removes the hull and releases nutrients. Like chickpeas, hominy is used to make salads, soups, and stews; it's also ground into grits and masa.

Hominy and chickpeas are roughly the same size and texture, so they're a good substitute for soups or stews where they serve a textural purpose. They both have a relatively mild flavor, too, so you won't have to worry about overwhelming the dish. Love crispy air fryer chickpeas? You can throw hominy in the air fryer for a healthy snack, too. Out of hominy, but desperate for a bowl of Mexican rice soup? Use chickpeas instead.

Remember, substitutions don't always have to be about what you do — or don't — have in your cabinet, either. If you're adhering to a specific diet, you can tailor your dish accordingly. If you're cutting carbs or adding more protein to your diet, go with chickpeas. But if you're calorie-conscious, opt for hominy.