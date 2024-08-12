The Chef-Approved Ingredients To Pair With Red Wine For The Best Beef Marinade

Whether it's a grilled ribeye steak or a smoked brisket, there are many things to consider when it comes to the ways to cook different cuts of beef. Be it on the grill or in the oven, the cooking technique is just one component. For an effortless dinner, you'll also want to pair the ingredients in the beef marinade with the right drink to wash it down to complement its flavors. So if red wine is your go-to pairing with beef, we've got the scoop on the best ingredients for the marinade to pull off a restaurant-worthy meal.

"Garlic, rosemary, thyme, black pepper, onions, and olive oil complement red wine well," says Chef Laurent Tourondel of L'Amico, an Italian restaurant in New York City. "[It enhances] the beef's flavor while maintaining a balanced marinade."

Garlic, onions, and shallots specifically offer an umami-rich flavor profile that helps balance dry red wines like cabernet. Meanwhile, herbs like rosemary compliment other red varieties like Shiraz. But in reality, you don't have to become a sommelier to match your go-to red with marinade — as long as you stick to Tourondel's general guidance above.