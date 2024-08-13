How To Make Homemade Colored Sugar Even Brighter
Colored sugar is a beautiful, simple way to spruce things up. From cookies and cakes to fancy cocktails, white sugar that has been colored can be the unsung visual hero of a dish — especially if it's extra bright. So, how do you make it? It is quite quick and easy. All you'll need is however much sugar you want to make, food coloring for whatever colors you prefer, and a container with a lid or zipper baggie.
To make the sugar, add sugar to the container, then add your food coloring (ratio of 1 cup sugar to 2-5 drops of food coloring, depending on desired vibrancy). Now here's the fun part: Shake, shake, shake. Shake the (importantly) airtight container or baggie until the colors are fully blended, probably around one minute. Let dry for 15 to 20 minutes before using. Now you've got colored sugar for all your decorating dreams.
If that basic color isn't enough, try using gel food coloring instead of liquid; gel food coloring is more concentrated and therefore more pigmented, which will further enhance your hues. To achieve brighter colors, add a few drops of water to some gel color (keeping it as gel will likely make the sugar clumpy), and mix. Then, add the same amount, in a ratio of 1:2-5, and proceed with the shaking.
How to use colored sugar
Colored sugar can be used for any number of things, usually as a decoration as opposed to an ingredient. For example, colored sugar makes a unique rim perfect for dressing up a homemade cocktail. To make the rim, simply use water, honey, or citrus fruit to wet the rim of your glass, then dip the rim into the sugar. Now you've got an upgraded elegant, vibrant beverage in the comfort of your own home.
Colored sugar is also perfect for baked goods. If you need sand for a beach cake, use yellow and orange (and maybe a bit of brown) food coloring to create the perfect sandy effect. If you want to add some texture to a character on your kid's birthday cake (facial hair, sparkle effect, etc...), use colored sugar. This sugar can also be used as an easy, simple but tasteful topping for cupcakes or cookies with an otherwise simple frosting design (or on these spiked margarita cupcakes to mimic salt on the rim). In the same vein, plain-looking cake pops could also benefit from a coating of colored sugar. Or ice cream sandwiches made with warm cookies can be rolled in sugar for an added crunch.
Finally, those delicious, colorful, almost glittery-looking cookies at Christmastime are rolled in colored sugar before they are baked. The possibilities of colored sugar really are endless, so be sure to take advantage of this easy decorating recipe.