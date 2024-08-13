How To Make Homemade Colored Sugar Even Brighter

Colored sugar is a beautiful, simple way to spruce things up. From cookies and cakes to fancy cocktails, white sugar that has been colored can be the unsung visual hero of a dish — especially if it's extra bright. So, how do you make it? It is quite quick and easy. All you'll need is however much sugar you want to make, food coloring for whatever colors you prefer, and a container with a lid or zipper baggie.

To make the sugar, add sugar to the container, then add your food coloring (ratio of 1 cup sugar to 2-5 drops of food coloring, depending on desired vibrancy). Now here's the fun part: Shake, shake, shake. Shake the (importantly) airtight container or baggie until the colors are fully blended, probably around one minute. Let dry for 15 to 20 minutes before using. Now you've got colored sugar for all your decorating dreams.

If that basic color isn't enough, try using gel food coloring instead of liquid; gel food coloring is more concentrated and therefore more pigmented, which will further enhance your hues. To achieve brighter colors, add a few drops of water to some gel color (keeping it as gel will likely make the sugar clumpy), and mix. Then, add the same amount, in a ratio of 1:2-5, and proceed with the shaking.