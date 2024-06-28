For The Absolute Best Ice Cream Sandwich, Go For Warm Cookies

Nothing beats digging into an ice cream sandwich on a warm summer day, especially if the icy treat was made from scratch. Allowing for total customization, homemade ice cream sandwiches allow you to experiment with different combinations of cookies and ice cream flavors. Plus, you can even elevate your creations by dunking them into chocolate ganache or rolling them in colorful sprinkles. The one major drawback is that assembly isn't always the simplest nor cleanest — unless you warm the cookies beforehand.

To build the perfect ice cream sandwich, remember that opposites attract. Since cold ice cream and equally cold cookies are too stiff to unite, but warm ice cream and warm cookies risk dripping and crumbling, components must boast contrasting temperatures. Yet, while many believe that successfully crafting an ice cream sandwich depends on cooled cookies and softened ice cream, this method isn't without its faults. Cool cookies may prove brittle to the point of breaking, whereas softened ice cream can be too messy. A better solution is instead opting for warm cookies and cold ice cream.

By reversing their roles, the ingredients still manage to meet each other halfway, just more effectively. Essentially, soft cookies take on a chewy-yet-sturdy texture as they encounter a layer of frosty ice cream that melts ever so slightly, which adheres the cookies without the threat of excessive dripping. Naturally, the resulting ice cream sandwiches aren't only easier and mess-free to construct, but they also look and taste far superior.