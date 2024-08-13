The Ultra Sweet Spin Simone Biles Puts On Chocolate Chip Cookies
Simone Biles had an incredible run at the 2024 Olympic Games, earning three gold medals and a silver to bring her Olympic career medal count to 11. Given the ongoing food issues in Paris during the Games, she might be happy to be back to her favorite foods at home. The gymnast is an intuitive eater — she listens to her body, eats what sounds good, and is mindful of how food makes her feel. Biles has said that she strives to have a healthy relationship to food, and that includes indulging in dessert when she's craving something sweet. She notes that while she often orders delivery when she's in the mood for a treat, she does like to bake chocolate chip cookies at home — and her version puts an ultra sweet spin on the classic that we think is worthy of its own medal.
Biles has a specific s'mores-inspired method she likes when it comes to baking cookies at home, and it sounds delicious. She takes chocolate chip cookie dough and stuffs it with s'mores fixings. First she makes a sandwich with graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate; then she wraps it in cookie dough and bakes. This twist on a classic sweet treat is just one of the ways the elite athlete enjoys dessert while balancing her nutritional needs.
Make s'mores cookies like Simone Biles
We can't vault like Simone Biles, but we can bake like her. To make s'mores cookies for yourself, start with your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough — you can even use store-bought for a quicker version. Take two balls of cookie dough and flatten them on a cookie sheet. Place a piece of graham cracker, a marshmallow, and a square of chocolate in the center of one piece. Then, wrap the other around the top of the s'mores layers, making sure to seal the edges so nothing leaks out during baking. The stuffed dough needs to be refrigerated for 15 minutes to prevent the cookies from spreading and to keep the filling intact. After refrigerating, bake in a preheated 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for 16 to 18 minutes.
S'mores are already amazing on their own, but adding the components to cookies makes for an out-of-this-world experience. The rich, buttery flavor of chocolate chip cookies pairs perfectly with the classic combo of graham crackers, marshmallows, and more chocolate. If you want to try a fancier s'mores cookie, our gooey s'mores sandwich cookies recipe uses graham cracker cookies to sandwich toasted marshmallow creme and ganache. Both variations offer a delicious twist on classic s'mores, bringing a bit of Simone Biles' favorite flavors to your kitchen.