The Ultra Sweet Spin Simone Biles Puts On Chocolate Chip Cookies

Simone Biles had an incredible run at the 2024 Olympic Games, earning three gold medals and a silver to bring her Olympic career medal count to 11. Given the ongoing food issues in Paris during the Games, she might be happy to be back to her favorite foods at home. The gymnast is an intuitive eater — she listens to her body, eats what sounds good, and is mindful of how food makes her feel. Biles has said that she strives to have a healthy relationship to food, and that includes indulging in dessert when she's craving something sweet. She notes that while she often orders delivery when she's in the mood for a treat, she does like to bake chocolate chip cookies at home — and her version puts an ultra sweet spin on the classic that we think is worthy of its own medal.

Biles has a specific s'mores-inspired method she likes when it comes to baking cookies at home, and it sounds delicious. She takes chocolate chip cookie dough and stuffs it with s'mores fixings. First she makes a sandwich with graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate; then she wraps it in cookie dough and bakes. This twist on a classic sweet treat is just one of the ways the elite athlete enjoys dessert while balancing her nutritional needs.