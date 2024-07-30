While Olympic Food Issues Drag On, Team Korea Is Eating Well With Personal Chefs

Concerns have been rising among some of the athletes at the Paris Olympics over the food served. The menus were strategically planned to meet considerations surrounding the climatic and environmental impact of the games, which meant that the majority of the food would be sourced locally and organically with more seasonal and vegetarian options. Some athletes are worried that it comes at the cost of their performance, however, citing their disappointment in both the quality and the quantity of the food available.

Some options served at the food hall have included beef-less bourguignon, twisted artichoke-truffle croissants, and lentil dal. But after catering staff were forced to ration the number of eggs served at breakfast, they've responded to the demand for more animal proteins by bringing in an additional ton of meat and 700 more kilos of eggs. While some teams, including Korea and Australia, came prepared with their own food and catering teams, others are struggling to adjust. Team Britain has been particularly critical of the long wait times and inadequate meals to the point that they subsequently flew in their own chef.

It's not uncommon for teams to travel with their own food teams for the Olympics or other international competitions like the World Cup. However, it's particularly disappointing for a host country such as France, which is so proud of its gastronomy. The menu adjustments will, in turn, also come at a cost to the event's sustainability goals.