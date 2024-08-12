Swap Tortilla Chips With Veggies For A Fresh Twist On Nachos

Whether you consider them a snack, an appetizer, or a full meal, nachos have endless appeal and just as many ways to customize. At their most basic, nachos are topped with melted cheese, while the more creative nacho recipes could contain anything from shrimp to scrambled eggs.

The one ingredient that seems to remain constant is the base of crunchy tortilla chips, so if you swap these out for something else, are you still eating nachos? Well, if you've ever tried Irish nachos, made with a base of sliced potatoes, you'll know that there is a case for experimenting. And there are plenty of vegetables worth trying as your base for a new twist on this classic dish.

Potatoes aside, most vegetables swaps will provide you with a lower-carb option than tortilla chips, but you don't have to be on a health kick to enjoy these recipes. They're good to have in your repertoire if you run out of ingredients, need to use up some overlooked produce, or simply want to try out some new flavors.