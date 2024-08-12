Swap Tortilla Chips With Veggies For A Fresh Twist On Nachos
Whether you consider them a snack, an appetizer, or a full meal, nachos have endless appeal and just as many ways to customize. At their most basic, nachos are topped with melted cheese, while the more creative nacho recipes could contain anything from shrimp to scrambled eggs.
The one ingredient that seems to remain constant is the base of crunchy tortilla chips, so if you swap these out for something else, are you still eating nachos? Well, if you've ever tried Irish nachos, made with a base of sliced potatoes, you'll know that there is a case for experimenting. And there are plenty of vegetables worth trying as your base for a new twist on this classic dish.
Potatoes aside, most vegetables swaps will provide you with a lower-carb option than tortilla chips, but you don't have to be on a health kick to enjoy these recipes. They're good to have in your repertoire if you run out of ingredients, need to use up some overlooked produce, or simply want to try out some new flavors.
Which vegetables work well as a nacho base?
If you love the heft of cheesy loaded nachos, your best bet is bell peppers. Simply cut them into wedges and load with toppings and they'll cook at the same time as everything else. Cauliflower nachos are another good swap for a main course, but the cauliflower florets will need to be cooked separately first.
To keep the crunch of the classic nachos, swap the tortilla chips for sweet potato chips. While store bought versions are available, making your own chips in the microwave or air fryer can be a cheaper and healthier option. To counteract the sweetness of the vegetable, skip the salsa and top with earthy black beans, sour cream, and plenty of jalapeños.
Vegetables like zucchini or eggplant are perhaps less traditional, but a great way to use up excess summer produce. Simply slice and brush with olive oil, then grill or roast until tender. To finish, look towards the Mediterranean for inspiration and top with saucy, tomatoey ground beef, and mozzarella cheese.
Finally, if you're looking for the lightest option, you can't beat a crisp lettuce cup. Fill it with pulled chicken, pico de gallo, and guacamole, you'll have a taste of Tex-Mex without the carbs.