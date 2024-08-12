Apple Quesadillas Are The Sweet And Savory Snack You Need To Try
The apple quesadilla is the sweet and savory snack you didn't know you needed. It has everything that a typical quesadilla has — all of the gooey cheesiness and savory crispness of the tortillas but with an extra sweet crunch from the sliced apples. Apples and cheese are often paired for a snack, so why not combine them in a quesadilla?
First, gather your ingredients: You'll need two tortillas, shredded cheese, and apples. You can use any type of apple, but if you want that sweet touch, fuji, gala, and Honeycrisp are some of the sweetest varieties. As for the cheese, you'll want to pick one that pairs well with apples. In Tasting Table's guide for the best fruit and cheese pairings, we recommend matching apples with cheddar because the tanginess of the cheddar balances out the apple's sweetness. If you don't have cheddar, you can go with one of the best cheddar substitutes, such as Colby or Monterey Jack.
How to make and customize the apple quesadilla
Start by cutting the apples into thin slices. Heat up a frying pan on medium heat, then add oil or butter to the pan. Place down the first tortilla, then add the apple slices and shredded cheese; top with the second tortilla. Cook for two to three minutes on each side or until the tortillas become golden brown and crispy. Then, dig in.
There are also ways to customize the apple quesadilla if desired. For example, you can get some of your daily greens in by adding spinach to the mix. Or, if you want to make it more filling, you can add shredded chicken or another protein. For some heat, you can add salsa to the inside of the apple quesadilla as well, or simply serve the salsa on the side. You can also serve the apple quesadilla with sliced avocado or even homemade guacamole. Or, for a sweet heat, drizzle hot honey over the top.