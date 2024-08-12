Apple Quesadillas Are The Sweet And Savory Snack You Need To Try

The apple quesadilla is the sweet and savory snack you didn't know you needed. It has everything that a typical quesadilla has — all of the gooey cheesiness and savory crispness of the tortillas but with an extra sweet crunch from the sliced apples. Apples and cheese are often paired for a snack, so why not combine them in a quesadilla?

First, gather your ingredients: You'll need two tortillas, shredded cheese, and apples. You can use any type of apple, but if you want that sweet touch, fuji, gala, and Honeycrisp are some of the sweetest varieties. As for the cheese, you'll want to pick one that pairs well with apples. In Tasting Table's guide for the best fruit and cheese pairings, we recommend matching apples with cheddar because the tanginess of the cheddar balances out the apple's sweetness. If you don't have cheddar, you can go with one of the best cheddar substitutes, such as Colby or Monterey Jack.