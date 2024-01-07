13 Cheddar Cheese Substitutes For Cooking, Ranked

Cheddar cheese has a long and rich history. First appearing in the town of Cheddar, England in the 12th century, this cheese grew in popularity throughout the world. By the middle of the 19th century, cheddar was the most popular cheese in the U.S.

What defines cheddar cheese varies. In the U.S., the FDA governs the definition of cheeses, and it says that if a variety contains no more than 50% milkfat and no more than 39% moisture, it's cheddar. Everything else is at the discretion of the manufacturer, including the age, type of milk used, or production methods. That's a loose definition. How cheddar tastes often relies on two factors: age and location. The longer it is aged, the sharper it will be. For example, Wisconsin cheddar has a sweeter flavor, while New England cheddar is more bitter and sharp.

Cheddar cheese is still one of the most popular types of cheese for cooking. Whether you're making a grilled cheese sandwich, creating a homemade mac and cheese casserole, or just topping off a recipe, cheddar is robust and versatile. But it's not the final word on cheese. Many varieties can replace it and liven up mundane recipes. These are the top substitutes for cheddar cheese.