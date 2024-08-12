Cucumbers Give Your Mayo-Based Salads A Fresher Flavor

A well-made potato or pasta salad can steal the show at any barbecue. With their mayo-based dressings and vibrant additions of veggies ranging from tomatoes to celery, their quintessential flavors mark the very best days of summer. But if you've been to one too many barbecues this year and you're getting sick of those creamy salads, try adding cucumber to break up the richness and add a much-needed crunch.

There are plenty of ingredients that never belong in pasta salad, like leafy greens or pre-grated cheese, and this applies to most other mayo-based salads, too. Nobody wants to find a stringy piece of spinach in their salad, but a cucumber is just the opposite, acting as a delightful surprise. If you've ever had a salad with pickles, you're familiar with the satisfying crunch they bring. Pickles are great in some instances, but they can pack too much of a punch when mixed with tons of other spices and flavors. This is why cucumbers often make more sense, as their refreshing flavor adds a nice layer of simplicity to the salad.