Why You Should Always Cut Scones When They're Fresh Out Of The Oven

It's time to put down the scone pan and grab a baking sheet instead. You'll first want to shape the dough into rounds that are between 5 and 6 inches in diameter and no more than about an inch thick. The exact measurements will certainly depend on how big you want your scones. Then, once you've brushed your scones with an egg wash and adding toppings, such as a sugar sprinkle, or a drizzle of icing, then you're all set to bake.

If your scones come out underbaked, your slicing methodology is all for nothing. One of the biggest mistakes that people make with scones is pulling them out a bit too prematurely, or when the crumb has not fully set. To test the doneness of your baked treats, you can perform a toothpick test; you'll want your stick to come out clean as a whistle, or with a couple of crumbs sticking to it.

Once you've mastered the bake, you can get to the semantics of slicing. If you slice the scones into wedges while they're too hot, they'll break at the edges. But if you wait until they're 100% cool, you won't get clean cuts on the edges of your scones. Ideally, wait a few minutes after the scones are done baking to allow the crumb to set before you slice the round into triangles using a sharp knife, bench scraper, or even a pizza cutter.