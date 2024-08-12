Cider Cake: The 19th Century Dessert With A Patriotic Past

"As American as apple pie" goes the phrase to denote something quintessentially American. The key ingredient is the apple, which grew in the American identity as settlers brought seeds and grafts to the New World, and apple ambassadors and folk heroes, such as Johnny Appleseed, traversed the country planting apple nurseries and orchards. Apples even became a legal requirement for settlement, too, in states like Ohio, which mandated planting 50 apple trees in three years to prove permanence — an effort that still puts the state in the top 10 of apple producers in the United States today.

The cider cake — one of America's oldest cakes — came out of these roots. With apples growing almost everywhere in the country by the early 1800s, primarily for the production of hard cider, cake recipes began to record the boozy inclusion, especially as the European brandies traditionally used in cakes were far more expensive. An 1827 version of the "New England Farmer (Boston)" called "two pounds of flour, one of sugar, half of butter, one of fruit [raisins and currants], one pint of [hard] cider, two teaspoons of pearlash, cloves and spice to your taste." Soon after, cooks began letting the cider handle all the fruiting duties, as in an 1836 recipe in a New England cookbook, creating the classic American cider cake recipe that rose and fell in popularity with the fortunes of hard cider over the decades.