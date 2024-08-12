Here's How Long Canned Corn Lasts After Being Opened

For many of the tastiest recipes involving corn, the canned form of the vegetable is often the easiest and most efficient option. Making an elote-style corn dip? Or a flavorful corn salad, or creamy corn pudding? You can cook up corn on the cob, or utilize frozen corn, but canned corn strikes a balance of freshness and convenience. With its versatility, you may end up cracking one or two of these cans open fairly often, and even using different portions of what's inside. So, it's important to know how to actually store any leftover canned corn so you can use it when it's still delicious and — importantly — safe.

The most essential consideration is how long canned corn actually lasts once it's been opened. The shelf life of these cans before you open them can be from two to five years if they're stored in a cool, dry place, and you may even be able to eat the corn inside after the printed best-by date if you know the spoilage signs to look for. But once you open a can, you only have three to five days. And that's only if you store the corn properly.

Make sure the liquid is drained off of the corn, and transfer leftovers to an airtight glass container or zip-top bag. It's vital to keep air and moisture out because they introduce bacteria to the corn that will speed up its spoilage. Dry, sealed, and refrigerated, the once-canned corn has several days of freshness left.