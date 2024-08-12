The Sweet And Savory Ingredient That Adds A Rich Flavor To Egg Salad

There's something rather humble about the classic and creamy egg salad sandwich. Maybe its because its base is so simple; hard-boiled eggs, a squirt of mayonnaise, and a little bit of mustard to give it an edge. These all come together to make this easy, lunchtime favorite. But, don't let its rudimentary recipe fool you into thinking that it can't be upgraded, especially with one ingredient in particular.

Caramelized onions are your secret weapon in crafting an egg salad that has both savory and sweet flavor profiles intertwined with those mashed yolks. The caramelization process transforms what would otherwise be a sharp, biting, and rather unapproachable allium into something that's much more complex. This sophisticated addition can be as dressed up or dressed down as you like — meaning that you can play with the ratio of onions to eggs to find one that works for you.

A good place to start is with four cups of raw onions for every dozen eggs. If that seems like a mind-bogglingly large amount of onions, fear not. As they cook down, they will reduce in size and become limp. You'll also want to be sure that your onions are cool when they go into your salad. Otherwise, you'll risk some temperature conflict between your cold mayonnaise and mustard and slightly steamy onions.