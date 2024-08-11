What It Really Means To Be A Busser At A Restaurant
Not quite behind the scenes, not quite front and center, the busser is the oil that greases the machine that is a busy restaurant team. When it comes to appreciating the importance of restaurant workers, chefs and servers often get the spotlight, but bussers play an equally crucial role in your dining experience. Bussers (busboys or busgirls) are responsible for clearing and sanitizing tables after a party has dined and then setting that table for the next guest. They also keep floors clean by sweeping and mopping during and after restaurant opening hours.
While keeping the dining area clean and inviting is the main aspect of their role, bussers also have a range of responsibilities before, during, and after restaurant opening hours. Before a restaurant opens, bussers are the ones setting up the dining area, including arranging chairs, tables, tablecloths, and place settings. When it comes to prep-work that bussers take on, there are myriad tasks that the average diner may not consider: refilling the packets in sugar caddies, polishing silverware, slicing lemons for the bar, keeping ice machines full, and more. Completing this prep work ensures that during a rush, servers are free to take and fill orders as efficiently as possible for customers.
Bussers keep restaurants clean and customers tended-to
Mid-shift, you'll never see a busser standing still on their feet. Masters of time management, they're buzzing around clearing tables, refilling waters and coffees, and helping servers. They know the ins and outs of the restaurant, including table numbers and seating capacities and where supplies and food are kept. They're also often required to have a working knowledge of the menu to ensure they run food from the kitchen or aid customers effectively. If servers are busy, customers sometimes flag down a busser for extra sauce, crayons for kids, updates on meal status, and more. This means they've got to be just as good as servers are at communicating with the general public and kitchen staff. Post-shift, bussers tackle more than table-clearing. They sweep and mop floors, empty garbage bins, and refill inventory to prepare for the next day.
For all this hard work, one might wonder: Do bussers get tipped? The answer can vary by restaurant. Normally, bussers earn an hourly wage similar to servers. Though customers typically leave tips for their servers, bussers earn a cut of those tips. Servers are usually required to share (or "tip out" in restaurant lingo) a percentage of their earnings with bussers, usually by calculating between 1% and 15% of their total sales for the shift. So, next time you're wondering how much you should tip after enjoying a seamless meal at a restaurant, take a moment to appreciate the busser who made it possible.