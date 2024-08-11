What It Really Means To Be A Busser At A Restaurant

Not quite behind the scenes, not quite front and center, the busser is the oil that greases the machine that is a busy restaurant team. When it comes to appreciating the importance of restaurant workers, chefs and servers often get the spotlight, but bussers play an equally crucial role in your dining experience. Bussers (busboys or busgirls) are responsible for clearing and sanitizing tables after a party has dined and then setting that table for the next guest. They also keep floors clean by sweeping and mopping during and after restaurant opening hours.

While keeping the dining area clean and inviting is the main aspect of their role, bussers also have a range of responsibilities before, during, and after restaurant opening hours. Before a restaurant opens, bussers are the ones setting up the dining area, including arranging chairs, tables, tablecloths, and place settings. When it comes to prep-work that bussers take on, there are myriad tasks that the average diner may not consider: refilling the packets in sugar caddies, polishing silverware, slicing lemons for the bar, keeping ice machines full, and more. Completing this prep work ensures that during a rush, servers are free to take and fill orders as efficiently as possible for customers.