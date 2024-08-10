Switch Up Your Canned Chickpeas With A Sweet Twist
You can get a lot of use out of a can of chickpeas. Also known as garbanzo beans, this snack is just as filled with nutrients as it is with potential. Though their natural nutty taste is rather understated, chickpeas easily take on the flavors that they're mixed with. Chickpeas are generally thought to belong in savory dishes, whether you roast them in the air fryer or enjoy them straight out of the can, but a little creativity can unlock a new level of their endless versatility. With a quick toss in cinnamon sugar, you can switch up your canned chickpeas for a delicious snack that'll satisfy your sweet tooth.
It's no surprise that sugar and chickpeas go together so well. The neutral base that chickpeas offer is the ideal canvas for building a dessert-like flavor. A walk through your local grocery store will even show off an ever-growing selection of sweet chickpea-based hummus, including flavors such as chocolate and cake batter. When it comes to cinnamon sugar chickpeas, however, roasting them produces a result similar to candied nuts. Sweet and nutty with a satisfying crunch, this snack is perfect to enjoy on its own or to add to dishes ranging from a simple summer salad to an upscale goat cheese and apricot appetizer. The best part about making this sweet treat yourself is that because you're starting with canned chickpeas, they're already cooked, saving you a ton of time in the kitchen and getting you to chow time faster.
How to make homemade cinnamon sugar chickpeas
The first step to ensure your dish comes out crispy and delicious is to drain your 15-ounce can of chickpeas in a colander and rinse them well. Don't throw away the leftover liquid from the can! This starchy substance, known as aquafaba, can be used as an egg substitute in many recipes to make them vegan-friendly. Next, you'll need to dry the chickpeas completely. If they're wet, they won't be able to crisp up properly, robbing you of the distinctive crunch you're looking for. Spread the chickpeas out onto a rimmed paper towel-lined baking tray and allow them to air dry for 15-20 minutes before placing them into a large mixing bowl.
Add 2 tablespoons of neutral-flavored oil to the bowl, and coat the chickpeas well. This will not only help crisp them up once they hit the oven, but the oil will also help the sweet seasoning stick to every bean. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of white sugar and 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon until well combined. Sprinkle the mixture over the chickpeas and stir them gently until they are evenly coated.
Scrape the coated chickpeas back onto your baking tray (be sure to remove the paper towel you used earlier!) and bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes. Halfway through the cooking time, carefully stir the chickpeas to ensure even browning. When done, the chickpeas will be golden brown, fragrant, and ready to eat.