Switch Up Your Canned Chickpeas With A Sweet Twist

You can get a lot of use out of a can of chickpeas. Also known as garbanzo beans, this snack is just as filled with nutrients as it is with potential. Though their natural nutty taste is rather understated, chickpeas easily take on the flavors that they're mixed with. Chickpeas are generally thought to belong in savory dishes, whether you roast them in the air fryer or enjoy them straight out of the can, but a little creativity can unlock a new level of their endless versatility. With a quick toss in cinnamon sugar, you can switch up your canned chickpeas for a delicious snack that'll satisfy your sweet tooth.

It's no surprise that sugar and chickpeas go together so well. The neutral base that chickpeas offer is the ideal canvas for building a dessert-like flavor. A walk through your local grocery store will even show off an ever-growing selection of sweet chickpea-based hummus, including flavors such as chocolate and cake batter. When it comes to cinnamon sugar chickpeas, however, roasting them produces a result similar to candied nuts. Sweet and nutty with a satisfying crunch, this snack is perfect to enjoy on its own or to add to dishes ranging from a simple summer salad to an upscale goat cheese and apricot appetizer. The best part about making this sweet treat yourself is that because you're starting with canned chickpeas, they're already cooked, saving you a ton of time in the kitchen and getting you to chow time faster.