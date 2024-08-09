Chifrijo Is The Latin American Pork Dish That Comes Together With A Few Staple Ingredients

Drinking cultures around the globe all have their own favorite bar snack to accompany a cocktail or a cold beer. In Costa Rica, chifrijo is the decadent snack to soak up alcohol and share with fellow bargoers. A combination of the Spanish words for pork belly (chicharron) and frijol (bean), chifrijo utilizes Costa Rican staple ingredients to create a cooked snack bowl of black or kidney beans and chunks of marinated fried pork belly.

Pork and beans are a well-known and delicious flavor combo; consider the chunks of bacon or ham hocks in charro beans or baked beans. Rice and beans are the foundation of Costa Rican cuisine, usually blended into a side dish known as gallo pinto. Chicharrones are pan-fried or deep fried chunks of pork belly marinated in garlic, salt, and lime or orange juice. Pork is a major staple in Costa Rica, with many restaurants known as Chichonerias offering a menu of only pork products. Chifrijo is essentially a smaller portion of a common dinner or lunch plate, served in the same bowl. The beans go in first, followed by a topping of crispy yet ultra-meaty and umami-rich chicharron.

For color and a zesty, tangy complement to cut through the savoriness of the pork and beans, chifrijo is garnished with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and pickled veggies, and served with a side of tortilla chips.