The Unexpected Saucy Ingredient That Takes Deviled Eggs To A New Level

A dish so devilish in name should not taste so heavenly, but deviled eggs have proven again and again that they are a flavor powerhouse that is here to stay. The "deviled" part of the name actually refers to the high amounts of seasoning used when making these eggs. Although deviled eggs are popular today as an appetizer with a little kick, there is much more to these little devils than meets the eye.

Deviled eggs go back as far as the 13th century, with cookbooks from Spain highlighting methods for adding ingredients like pepper, coriander, and cilantro to egg yolks. In the 19th century, the recipe transformed, adding mayonnaise for the first time, which eventually led to the recipe that is so well-loved to this day. Deviled eggs are constantly evolving, with modern-day cooks adding all kinds of ingredients to the dish, but one convenient ingredient can quickly elevate deviled eggs with little to no effort: barbecue sauce. The reason barbecue sauce pairs so well with deviled eggs is that it adds a flavor that is smokey with a touch of sweetness, as well as some spiciness and a tangy aftertaste.

Barbecue sauce is readily available in most grocery stores. It is also easy to make barbecue sauce at home and requires minimal ingredients. Combined with how easy it is to make deviled eggs, this additional ingredient can be effortlessly added to the dish to give it a flavor boost.