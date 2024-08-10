The Unexpected Saucy Ingredient That Takes Deviled Eggs To A New Level
A dish so devilish in name should not taste so heavenly, but deviled eggs have proven again and again that they are a flavor powerhouse that is here to stay. The "deviled" part of the name actually refers to the high amounts of seasoning used when making these eggs. Although deviled eggs are popular today as an appetizer with a little kick, there is much more to these little devils than meets the eye.
Deviled eggs go back as far as the 13th century, with cookbooks from Spain highlighting methods for adding ingredients like pepper, coriander, and cilantro to egg yolks. In the 19th century, the recipe transformed, adding mayonnaise for the first time, which eventually led to the recipe that is so well-loved to this day. Deviled eggs are constantly evolving, with modern-day cooks adding all kinds of ingredients to the dish, but one convenient ingredient can quickly elevate deviled eggs with little to no effort: barbecue sauce. The reason barbecue sauce pairs so well with deviled eggs is that it adds a flavor that is smokey with a touch of sweetness, as well as some spiciness and a tangy aftertaste.
Barbecue sauce is readily available in most grocery stores. It is also easy to make barbecue sauce at home and requires minimal ingredients. Combined with how easy it is to make deviled eggs, this additional ingredient can be effortlessly added to the dish to give it a flavor boost.
How to make barbecue deviled eggs
To add barbecue sauce to deviled eggs, include it in the mayonnaise mixture along with various spices. Barbecue sauce should be measured to taste, although 2 to 3 tablespoons is generally recommended. Alternatively, barbecue sauce can be used as a topping for deviled eggs. Barbecue sauce can also be paired with garnishes like green onions, sliced gherkin pickles, bacon bits, and more.
To thoroughly incorporate the barbecue sauce and all the other ingredients for the mayonnaise mixture, try using a food processor. This will make the mixture perfectly smooth in texture, which makes it easier to scoop or pipe back into the boiled egg whites. The food processor also helps the mixture maintain a light and aerated texture, which makes for a delectably creamy final product. If the spiciness or acidity of the barbecue sauce is overpowering the other flavors, the heat can be turned down with a touch of sweetener, like honey or brown sugar. The flavor of honey or brown sugar is also quite complimentary to barbecue sauce, so there is no need to worry about sacrificing the quality of how the deviled eggs taste.
Barbecue dry rub can also achieve a similar effect, although the flavor might not come through as strongly as barbecue sauce. However, it could be a good alternative if the sauce is particularly watery and makes the egg yolk mixture too runny.