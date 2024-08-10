Your Tuna Salad Could Benefit From Some Added Heat

Tuna salad is a workhorse of a meal that can be thrown together for an easy lunch or dinner with endless variations made from pantry staples. Whether it's a simple tuna salad sandwich made with mayonnaise, one you add mix-ins to for crunch, or a Mediterranean variation that opts for a lighter base like olive oil, you could make a different style every day of the week for months on end. But even with all these options, tuna salad almost always has one clear flavor profile: It's very rich. That's why it tastes so good and fills us up, and for anything with a high level of richness, spice can be a revelation.

While tuna salad recipes may call for briny pickles or a squeeze of lemon juice, most will further benefit from a hit of spicy ingredients for some welcome bright flavors. The pungent bite of a spicy element helps balance out the savory and heavy notes of fatty ingredients like mayo and oil, making it all the more satisfying for your taste buds when you finally dig in. You don't need to go heavy on the heat — a few dashes of hot sauce or a spoonful of mildly spicy peppers will make your tuna salad pop without overwhelming what you already love about it.