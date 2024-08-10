Fresh Herbs Are The Simple Way To Improve Store-Bought Guacamole

Making your own crave-worthy guacamole isn't hard, by any means. Start with some smashed, ripe avocados and pile in your texture and flavor enhancers, like garlic, chopped jalapeño, and red onion, with some acid, and you'll have a dip that everyone will love — especially when it's stacked on top of a tortilla chip or set on a burrito bowl. But if you're short on time or don't want to fill up your shopping list with individual guacamole ingredients, you can always get a container of store-bought guacamole instead.

While this alternative is quite convenient, store-bought guac tends to lack that punchy flavor that you're craving. The easiest way to take this mass-produced dip to the next level is to add your own herby twist. The obvious first choice for herbs is certainly chopped cilantro; some store-bought guacs already have it on the ingredient list. But finely slicing up some sprigs of your own will put this flavor front and center.

If you want to go into more unconventional territory, snip a couple leaves of basil or mint from your garden and chop them up for your guac. While these herbs may be outside the realm of classic Southwestern flavors, they will still add the bright, herbaceous, and punchy notes that your store-bought guacamole is missing.