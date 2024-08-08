Orange Juice Is The Addition Your Guacamole Needs
There's no question that guacamole is one of the best dips ever invented. While it certainly serves its primary purpose — as an accompaniment to a bowl of tortilla chips — there are also a ton of other ways to maximize its utility in the kitchen, from using it as a substitute for mayonnaise in your chicken salad sandwich to adding a swipe to your breakfast sandwich to give it a California feel. And it seems like there are just as many ways to use guacamole as there are to make it.
While some people stick to a classic, crave-worthy guacamole recipe, others get creative with different textured add-ins, like fire-roasted tomatoes and black beans. Regardless of your approach, you can always give your guac an upgrade by adding an acid — in the form of orange juice. While traditional guacamole recipes often stick to lime juice, orange juice will bring a somewhat less common flavor into focus: Sweetness. You'll still get a noticeable, citrusy brightness when you pour in a little bit of orange juice, to the tune of ½ cup for every four large avocados, into your guac as you mix it. And, you'll likely find that the sweet flavor of the OJ can help subdue some of the more piquant and spicy notes from additions like serranos, jalapeños, onions, and garlic.
Other ways to add an acidic and sweet pop to your recipe
If you are fresh out of OJ or lime juice, fear not. There are tons of acidic and sweet alternatives that you can add to your guacamole instead. A little drizzle of honey would add sweetness and florality, while a dash of white or red vinegar would meet the mark for acidity. As a bonus, these ingredients add to the guac's creaminess, too.
Another way to evaluate the acidity and sweetness in your recipe is to turn to the other items that you pair with it. If you like the bright pop of lime juice, for example, you may consider swapping your standard tortilla chip with one dusted with a hint of lime. Or, take our word of advice and try our tried-and-tested, favorite tortilla chip brand: Mi Niña. It makes a pico de gallo-flavored tortilla chip that marries spicy, sweet, salty, and tangy into every bite.
If you're eating your guac atop a burrito bowl, you may also add a bit of sweetness to your toppings by using a mango salsa instead of a plain tomato one. The citrusy notes in the OJ-infused guac would play well off the saccharine notes of the mango.