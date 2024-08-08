Orange Juice Is The Addition Your Guacamole Needs

There's no question that guacamole is one of the best dips ever invented. While it certainly serves its primary purpose — as an accompaniment to a bowl of tortilla chips — there are also a ton of other ways to maximize its utility in the kitchen, from using it as a substitute for mayonnaise in your chicken salad sandwich to adding a swipe to your breakfast sandwich to give it a California feel. And it seems like there are just as many ways to use guacamole as there are to make it.

While some people stick to a classic, crave-worthy guacamole recipe, others get creative with different textured add-ins, like fire-roasted tomatoes and black beans. Regardless of your approach, you can always give your guac an upgrade by adding an acid — in the form of orange juice. While traditional guacamole recipes often stick to lime juice, orange juice will bring a somewhat less common flavor into focus: Sweetness. You'll still get a noticeable, citrusy brightness when you pour in a little bit of orange juice, to the tune of ½ cup for every four large avocados, into your guac as you mix it. And, you'll likely find that the sweet flavor of the OJ can help subdue some of the more piquant and spicy notes from additions like serranos, jalapeños, onions, and garlic.