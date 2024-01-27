Avocado Is The Key Ingredient For The Creamiest Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken salad tastes best at its creamiest, when a base of mayonnaise does its job and brings the whole meal together. For ultra-creamy chicken salad, however, you don't need to rely on mayo alone for texture. Rather, one additional, naturally-creamy ingredient is a surefire way to improve both the consistency and flavor of your next chicken salad sandwich. That ingredient is avocado, which when mashed, it can replace mayonnaise altogether.

Avocado works well in chicken salad sandwiches because of its fat content. To make this switch happen, mashed avocado is your best bet. You can also blend slices of avocado so it gets even creamier. However you prepare it, it will add improved texture and dimension to your recipe. It also tastes great, bringing all the more flavor to an otherwise standard affair.

So, the next time you crave a chicken salad sandwich, follow Tasting Table's recipe for an avocado version. The recipe is easy to follow ... though you don't have to stop with just avocado. Rather, you can pair even more ingredients with your salad. All of which are as good as the rest.