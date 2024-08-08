Indian Spices Give Your Fried Chicken A New, Dynamic Flavor
Indian cuisine offers what might be some of the most flavorful dishes you can eat, mostly because of the array of unique spices that are typically used in the food. That's why out of the many ingredients you should add to fried chicken, spices used in Indian dishes like curry powder and garam masala are the ideal options for a more flavorful twist on the fried food. Don't get us wrong, all variations of fried chicken are decadent and delicious, but these spices you might not use too often will set your batch apart from the rest — just like the fried chicken you might discover in India.
There are many Indian spices that can give your fried chicken a more dynamic flavor compared to what you're used to eating. There are a handful of chef-approved Indian spices for beginners that are a good way to start. For example, garam masala is a mixture of spices like cumin seeds, cloves, and turmeric, which offers sweet, spicy, and earthy flavors to give fried chicken a flavorful, but subtle, kick. Another common Indian spice that you might already have is turmeric, which will boost the poultry with earthy warmth. To add some heat, try Indian red chili powder or Kashmiri chili powder.
Tips for putting an Indian twist on homemade fried chicken
If you need a recipe to add Indian spices to, cook Tasting Table's spicy buttermilk fried chicken, or try our classic chicken tenders if you prefer boneless. Now, you have a couple of ways to add the Indian twist to the dish. The first option is to add the blend of Indian spices to the flour, dredge the chicken parts in the flavorful mixture, eggs, and breadcrumbs, and then cook according to the recipe. You can always add more of the spices to the flour or the breadcrumb mixture you add after the first batch of flour and eggs.
A second option is to follow our buttermilk fried chicken recipe, then add the spices to the liquid and marinate the chicken to infuse more flavor. Another common ingredient to tenderize meat in Indian cuisine is yogurt, so take it a step further and swap the buttermilk with plain yogurt. And consider other add-ons in the mixture like grated ginger, garlic, or herbs like cilantro.
Your Indian-inspired fried chicken will certainly speak for itself, but you'll want some sides to complete the meal. Pair the chicken with basmati rice, crispy buttered turmeric rice, or garlic naan for a carby side. If your fried chicken order usually includes creamed spinach, serve saag paneer instead. Or serve it with vegetable korma for potatoes and vegetables in one dish. And don't forget a chutney, curry ketchup, or tangy yogurt sauce for dipping.