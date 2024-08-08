Indian Spices Give Your Fried Chicken A New, Dynamic Flavor

Indian cuisine offers what might be some of the most flavorful dishes you can eat, mostly because of the array of unique spices that are typically used in the food. That's why out of the many ingredients you should add to fried chicken, spices used in Indian dishes like curry powder and garam masala are the ideal options for a more flavorful twist on the fried food. Don't get us wrong, all variations of fried chicken are decadent and delicious, but these spices you might not use too often will set your batch apart from the rest — just like the fried chicken you might discover in India.

There are many Indian spices that can give your fried chicken a more dynamic flavor compared to what you're used to eating. There are a handful of chef-approved Indian spices for beginners that are a good way to start. For example, garam masala is a mixture of spices like cumin seeds, cloves, and turmeric, which offers sweet, spicy, and earthy flavors to give fried chicken a flavorful, but subtle, kick. Another common Indian spice that you might already have is turmeric, which will boost the poultry with earthy warmth. To add some heat, try Indian red chili powder or Kashmiri chili powder.