Switch Up Your Bourbon Chicken Sandwich With Pulled Pork

A unique fusion of Cajun and Chinese cooking, bourbon chicken is so named for the street in New Orleans where it is said to have originated. The disputed origins of bourbon chicken still leave some confusion as to the exact birthplace of this now classic dish; however, that certainly doesn't stop people from consuming and enjoying it. The sticky and sweet combination of comforting flavors typically includes tender pieces of chicken cooked in a bourbon BBQ sauce. The result is a delicious dish and a perfect sandwich filling that's bursting with flavor. One way to amp up this style of sandwich is to switch out your proteins. Swap in pulled pork that's been cooked in a bourbon BBQ sauce to replace the classic chicken and taste the flavorful difference.

BBQ pulled pork is easy to make and tasty. For budget-conscious kitchens –- or simply those who want to change things up –- preparing an easy pulled pork recipe and infusing it with the signature flavors of bourbon chicken is an excellent choice. Colloquially known as "the other white meat", pork works well in place of chicken because of their similarities in taste and texture, with pork having a bit more natural sweetness. It is also often found in a number of Cajun dishes, which speaks to the New Orleans roots of the original meal. It's as simple as preparing your pulled pork in a manner similar to a bourbon chicken, piling it atop bread, and enjoying.