The Vintage Dining Experience South Korea Has Brought Into The Mainstream

South Korea is a cultural trendsetter, from K-pop music's worldwide domination to the country's influence on international content creators to post "mukbang" eating videos online. While its capital, Seoul, is home to myriad unique themed cafes, there is a new establishmen wowing present-day customers by bringing back a futuristic dining experience from the past. In 2022, Lotteria, an already-existing fast food chain in east Asia, opened up a self-serve restaurant called Lotteria L7 that is reminiscent of NYC's iconic automats from the early 1900s.

Such automats, like the ones popularized in Times Square, looked like they could have been taken straight out of "The Jetsons" television show. Each eatery featured a wall with multiple rows of windowed compartments, resembling a giant vending machine, with items such as sandwiches, chicken pot pie, and tapioca pudding available. Customers would put a nickel into a coin slot, twist a knob, then open the compartment door to retrieve their food. Once a compartment was emptied, a kitchen worker behind the wall would refill it. This method of dining was speedier than having to wait for a server to take your order and bring your food, and even though it was a jumping-off point for future fast food restaurants, the food was served on real china and was always fresh. Automat coffee was brewed every 20 minutes, which helped inspire Howard Schultz's vision for Starbucks, and food was served only on the day it was made.