The Vintage Dining Experience South Korea Has Brought Into The Mainstream
South Korea is a cultural trendsetter, from K-pop music's worldwide domination to the country's influence on international content creators to post "mukbang" eating videos online. While its capital, Seoul, is home to myriad unique themed cafes, there is a new establishmen wowing present-day customers by bringing back a futuristic dining experience from the past. In 2022, Lotteria, an already-existing fast food chain in east Asia, opened up a self-serve restaurant called Lotteria L7 that is reminiscent of NYC's iconic automats from the early 1900s.
Such automats, like the ones popularized in Times Square, looked like they could have been taken straight out of "The Jetsons" television show. Each eatery featured a wall with multiple rows of windowed compartments, resembling a giant vending machine, with items such as sandwiches, chicken pot pie, and tapioca pudding available. Customers would put a nickel into a coin slot, twist a knob, then open the compartment door to retrieve their food. Once a compartment was emptied, a kitchen worker behind the wall would refill it. This method of dining was speedier than having to wait for a server to take your order and bring your food, and even though it was a jumping-off point for future fast food restaurants, the food was served on real china and was always fresh. Automat coffee was brewed every 20 minutes, which helped inspire Howard Schultz's vision for Starbucks, and food was served only on the day it was made.
How Lotteria L7 operates
America saw a decline in automats in the 1950s due to inflation and fast food competitors, South Korea has brought back the concept with a modern flair. On the ground floor of a major subway station in a bustling Seoul neighborhood, Lotteria L7 is a more sleek, high-tech version of its predecessor. Customers order their food at electronic kiosks, wait in the pick-up zone for a "ding-dong" indicating their order is ready, scan their receipt, and tap on the window that coordinates with their pickup number, which will then open so food can be retrieved. There are also vending machines and a self-serve drink station where customers can get sauces and beverages before choosing a seat in the cafeteria-style dining area. Menu items include a triple-stacked Hong Dae cheeseburger, a shrimp burger, and "shake shake" chicken.
Is South Korea again at the forefront of a trend? Will we see more automat-style eateries popping up around the world? As it turns out, they actually have been for a few years, in part thanks to the pandemic's effect on contactless dining. In July 2020, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a Chinese-inspired automat, opened in New York City's East Village. Since then, it's opened five more New York locations and anticipates others in cities such as Austin, Miami, and Vancouver.