What Exactly Is The Warner-Bratzler Shear Test For Meat?

The Warner-Bratzler Meat Shear Fixture is a stainless steel blade with an inverted V-shaped notch in the center. It's housed within a mechanism that forces the blade through samples of cooked meat with the same pressure as a human bite. A computer linked to the fixture records the amount of force required to cut through the sample, allowing food scientists to determine how tough or tender the cut of meat is.

To ensure the most accurate reading possible, the meat is cooked prior to being tested, and a sample is taken from the center of the cut. This process closely resembles the experience of a person eating the meat. If an excessive amount of force is needed to cut through the sample, it indicates the meat is tough. Conversely, less force indicates the meat is tender and easy to bite through.

Data collected from these tests is used to help rank cuts of meat from worst to best based on how easy it is to eat. The tenderest cuts are considered the highest quality, while chewier cuts are considered lower quality. This doesn't mean tough meat is unsafe to eat, just that a cheaper cut such as skirt steak may need some TLC — like being marinated in tangy Dijon mustard and sriracha — before you throw it on the grill.