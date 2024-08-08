Your Boilermaker Cocktail Needs A Mexican-Inspired Twist

Unassuming as they are, beer cocktails like a Boilermaker can make for awesome drinks packed with flavors when mixed with the right ingredients. For the uninitiated, a classic Boilermaker is made up of just two things, both of which you can probably find in your fridge right now: a shot of whiskey and a pint of beer. It's not too different from something like a Black and Tan, which is half ale beer and half Guinness. A Boilermaker is generally more lax in what sort of ingredient is acceptable. Although bourbon or rye whiskeys are preferred, you can choose any kind you have, including scotches. The same thing applies to the beer, just use whatever you have around!

But if you want a Boilermaker to savor, Ashleigh Phelps, the Brand Director for Dos Equis, says you'll want to pay close attention to the ingredients that you're using. Though Phelps notes that "the traditional Boilermaker is simply a whiskey shot mixed in with a beer," she takes it a step further, stating, "The flavors of a Mexican lager and a more floral-forward bourbon are best complemented with a dressed rim of citrus and salt."

This combination works because it pairs the most prominent tasting notes of the two drinks together. You have the heady, spice-laced floral tone of Mexican beer which, when combined with a good bourbon, can turn the simple drink into a flavor-fest.