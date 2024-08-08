Your Boilermaker Cocktail Needs A Mexican-Inspired Twist
Unassuming as they are, beer cocktails like a Boilermaker can make for awesome drinks packed with flavors when mixed with the right ingredients. For the uninitiated, a classic Boilermaker is made up of just two things, both of which you can probably find in your fridge right now: a shot of whiskey and a pint of beer. It's not too different from something like a Black and Tan, which is half ale beer and half Guinness. A Boilermaker is generally more lax in what sort of ingredient is acceptable. Although bourbon or rye whiskeys are preferred, you can choose any kind you have, including scotches. The same thing applies to the beer, just use whatever you have around!
But if you want a Boilermaker to savor, Ashleigh Phelps, the Brand Director for Dos Equis, says you'll want to pay close attention to the ingredients that you're using. Though Phelps notes that "the traditional Boilermaker is simply a whiskey shot mixed in with a beer," she takes it a step further, stating, "The flavors of a Mexican lager and a more floral-forward bourbon are best complemented with a dressed rim of citrus and salt."
This combination works because it pairs the most prominent tasting notes of the two drinks together. You have the heady, spice-laced floral tone of Mexican beer which, when combined with a good bourbon, can turn the simple drink into a flavor-fest.
Why Mexican lager works in a Boilermaker
The flavor expressions of Mexican lager will differ greatly from one brand to another due to differences in the production process. For the sake of simplicity, though, we're looking into the most popular kind of Mexican lager today, which is called Clara — a style of beer that's famous for its light and crisp nature. A good example of this is Dos Equis Lager Especial. It's light on the hops, so the drink is smooth and malty with just a twinge of bitter undertone. Let it steep for a while on your palate and you'll discover subtle notes of spice and floral undertones, too.
These delicate flavors naturally pair well with a floral-forward bourbon. Such bourbons, made from special blends of grains that encourage the production of aromatic esters as they ferment, have very fruity and floral tasting notes. Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof rye whiskey is an excellent example of such a dram. You can also give Four Roses Small Batch or Angel's Envy a literal shot in your Boilermaker.
But that's not all. After mixing the two together, Ashleigh Phelps notably recommended putting together a simple Margarita-style citrus-salt rim. Simply rub the glass rim with the fleshy side of a citrus wedge and dip it in salt. This addition brings a savory-acidic zing that perfectly complements the bittersweet flavors of the beer and bourbon. Taken together, you got yourself what has to be the ultimate summer beer cocktail!