The Key To A Successful Sheet Pan Meal Is Cooking In Stages

Cooking can be as complicated or simple as you make it. Some projects like beef Wellington require hours of preparation and a list of tips you need to master the recipe, whereas a weeknight spaghetti involves little more than boiling water and opening a jar of pasta sauce. While sheet pan dinners are usually advertised as simple and easy, there are plenty of mistakes you can make, from forgetting to preheat the oven to getting food stuck to the pan. Timing is arguably the most important factor when cooking everything together on a single sheet, which is why the key to success is cooking in stages. Approach the ingredients and their cook times as a math equation you have to complete, but this particular problem has a delicious, satisfying reward at the end.

It's important to consider the density and size of the ingredients as those are a direct correlation of how quickly they'll cook, and will aid in deciding what to add in which stage. Root vegetables, such as carrots and sweet potatoes, cook at about the same rate and need more time in the oven, while fragile, more tender vegetables like asparagus or snap peas cook quickly — so be sure to add those toward the end of the cooking time. Recipes with pre-cooked proteins and delicate vegetables, like this chicken sausage and asparagus sheet pan dinner, can be cooked in one stage as there are no dense, raw proteins to cook nor any hearty vegetables. But this isn't always the case.