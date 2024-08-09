How To Give Your Micheladas An Italian-Inspired Twist
Food and drink is a joyous and comforting part of our cultural identity. So, when people move from one country to another, they bring their cuisine with them. Traditional cuisines brought by first generation immigrants have transformed into new and delicious iterations and fusions. Mexican and Italian cuisines are among the most famous worldwide, and Mexican-Italian combinations like Mexican pizzas are proof of how well the two countries' flavors and recipes can meld. When it comes to drinks, Micheladas should be the next culinary bridge between Italy and Mexico.
We talked with Ashleigh Phelps, the Brand Director of the Mexican-born Dos Equis beer brewery, for some insight into how to give Micheladas an Italian-inspired twist. While Micheladas were traditionally Mexican lagers spiked with a blend of hot sauce, Clamato, salsa Maggi, and lime juice, they have now come to encompass a growing number of diverse recipes. The proliferation of garnishes and additions have reached the same extravagant heights as those of the Bloody Mary.
Like the trendy Bloody Mary topping bars no brunch party is ultimately without, Phelps suggests creating a similarly customizable experience for your next "Italian-themed party." Guests can build an Italian-meets-Mexican beer cocktail at "a dressing station with Italian meats, red pepper flakes, or even [] some Italian bitters."
Ideas for Italian Michelada ingredients and garnishes
Putting an Italian twist on Micheladas can mean swapping a Mexican lager for an Italian beer like Peroni or Birra Moretti. You could also keep the beer a nice mild and refreshing Mexican lager, but swap the typical Clamato juice with tomato Passata and salsa Valentina with spicy Calabrian chili oil. Tasting Table staff have adapted a Roman Michelada recipe from San Francisco's famous Loconda restaurant that uses Peroni beer and the deep red bitter Campari. Bitters like amaro, Aperol, and even the vegetal cynar would work well with lagers and sweeter wheat beers. And instead of Tajín, you could blend crushed red pepper flakes with salty Parmesan for the ultimate spicy and savory Michelada rim.
Much like super-garnished Micheladas might feature everything from peeled shrimp and jalapeños to fresh slices of pineapple, Italian garnishes can be just as over-the-top. Swap a slice of lime for a slice of lemon, pickled jalapeños for pepperoncini and garlic-stuffed olives, and peeled shrimp and pineapple with skewers of prosciutto and melon. For a sweet rendition, you could add a dash of limoncello to hefeweizen in a glass rimmed with sugar and lemon zest and garnish it with Luxardo maraschino cherries and candied lemon peels.