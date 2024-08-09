How To Give Your Micheladas An Italian-Inspired Twist

Food and drink is a joyous and comforting part of our cultural identity. So, when people move from one country to another, they bring their cuisine with them. Traditional cuisines brought by first generation immigrants have transformed into new and delicious iterations and fusions. Mexican and Italian cuisines are among the most famous worldwide, and Mexican-Italian combinations like Mexican pizzas are proof of how well the two countries' flavors and recipes can meld. When it comes to drinks, Micheladas should be the next culinary bridge between Italy and Mexico.

We talked with Ashleigh Phelps, the Brand Director of the Mexican-born Dos Equis beer brewery, for some insight into how to give Micheladas an Italian-inspired twist. While Micheladas were traditionally Mexican lagers spiked with a blend of hot sauce, Clamato, salsa Maggi, and lime juice, they have now come to encompass a growing number of diverse recipes. The proliferation of garnishes and additions have reached the same extravagant heights as those of the Bloody Mary.

Like the trendy Bloody Mary topping bars no brunch party is ultimately without, Phelps suggests creating a similarly customizable experience for your next "Italian-themed party." Guests can build an Italian-meets-Mexican beer cocktail at "a dressing station with Italian meats, red pepper flakes, or even [] some Italian bitters."