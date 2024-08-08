The Easiest Way To Upgrade Micheladas At Your Next Barbecue

Instead of pouring batches of pre-made Bloody Mary cocktails or haphazardly setting out coolers of beer, you should try Micheladas, a light, fresh alternative you can serve at your next outdoor soirée. We spoke to Ashleigh Phelps, brand director at Dos Equis, for tips on how to go about making impressive drinks for weekend backyard barbecues. "Micheladas and BBQ bites make the perfect pairing," Phelps encouraged. "Once you have your base Michelada, you can dress it with your go-to BBQ rubs or follow the most popular dressings from Texas: Lime and salt or Chamoy!"

Light beer is the traditional choice when making Micheladas, but there's no hard and fast rule against making the cocktail with darker beers for hoppier or maltier experiences. The flavors of the beer combined with juices from tomato and lime, soy and hot sauce, and a touch of chili powder flavor play well with smoky dishes taken hot off your grill. Instead of simply dumping the beverage into a glass and calling it a day, you can present super-garnished Micheladas served in Tajin-lined glasses topped with skewers of pierced shrimp, jalapeño slices, pineapple cubes, and celery sticks. This refreshingly effervescent cocktail can cool palates while the impressive presentation will surely land on your friends' social feeds.