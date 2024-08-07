Everyone knows that Orville Wright was one-half of the team who designed and flew the first power-driven plane in 1903, along with his older brother, Wilbur. What people might not know, however, is that his favorite drink was milk and that it was a rarity for him to have it while he was helping make such a huge contribution to science. So, while he may have had killer facial hair at the time, he sadly lacked the ability to have a milk mustache due to the scarcity of the dairy product where the brothers were attempting their flights in the early 1900s.

Because of its strong winds, the Wright Brothers chose to fly their planes in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, which is on one of the islands known as the Outer Banks. This town was in the middle of nowhere, had a small population, and had only one merchant, so milk was hard to come by. In letters he wrote home, Wright complained that there was no regular milk available for drinking. He once ate a spoonful of condensed milk, but that was generally conserved for cooking whenever it was obtainable.