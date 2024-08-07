The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Pork Char Siu

Char siu, or Chinese roast pork, is the type of food that will linger on your mind forever once you've had a taste. Whether you're drawn in by the pork's traditional crimson hue, the almost-melted fat that clings to each slice, or the sticky sweet caramelized sauce that coats it, char siu is a truly memorable dish and an essential part of any dim sum feast. You may think that it takes an adventurous chef to try to recreate pork char siu at home but, in reality, the dish is pretty easy to prepare as long as you follow one crucial step: You must keep that oven hot.

We spoke with Derek Chan, the R&D manager at San Francisco's Mamahuhu, to get some advice on how home cooks should approach the dish. "Not roasting the pork at a high enough temperature will result in a lack of crispy burnt ends and tips characteristic of delicious char siu," Chan advises. One of the common fears of cooking with pork — especially with a thick cut like pork shoulder — is that the meat will dry out easily, so cooks often err on the side of lowering the heat to lock in that moisture. But in the case of char siu, you want that sauce to caramelize over the meat, so a higher temperature is key.