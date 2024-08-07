The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Pork Char Siu
Char siu, or Chinese roast pork, is the type of food that will linger on your mind forever once you've had a taste. Whether you're drawn in by the pork's traditional crimson hue, the almost-melted fat that clings to each slice, or the sticky sweet caramelized sauce that coats it, char siu is a truly memorable dish and an essential part of any dim sum feast. You may think that it takes an adventurous chef to try to recreate pork char siu at home but, in reality, the dish is pretty easy to prepare as long as you follow one crucial step: You must keep that oven hot.
We spoke with Derek Chan, the R&D manager at San Francisco's Mamahuhu, to get some advice on how home cooks should approach the dish. "Not roasting the pork at a high enough temperature will result in a lack of crispy burnt ends and tips characteristic of delicious char siu," Chan advises. One of the common fears of cooking with pork — especially with a thick cut like pork shoulder — is that the meat will dry out easily, so cooks often err on the side of lowering the heat to lock in that moisture. But in the case of char siu, you want that sauce to caramelize over the meat, so a higher temperature is key.
How to prepare your char siu
You will want to start by preheating your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Put a tray of water on the bottom rack, this will catch the sticky sauce as it drips off of the pork to save you a lot of effort cleaning up as well as help keep the pork moist. Cook the pork on the top rack for 20 minutes before lowering the heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cooking for an additional 10 minutes. Once you've let the pork rest, slice it thinly and serve with some of your favorite sides.
The pork will be tender but with some crispy ends and will be delightfully sweet thanks to the signature red sauce. It is best paired alongside simple and bright vegetables. This easy to make stir-fried bok choy recipe will complement the char siu wonderfully. Bok choy should be available at most supermarkets, but if you have trouble finding it, this quick pan-fried Chinese green beans recipe will also work beautifully. You can also add some vegetables to the char siu by thinly slicing a green onion and sprinkling it atop the pork before serving. The addition is pleasing to the eye and the palate as each bite gains a pop of freshness.