Serving Up Crab Or Lobster? This Is The Wine Pairing You Need

Crab and lobster are some of seafood's greatest gifts. Lobster has just come in season and that means many of us are about to enjoy delicious buttery lobster rolls. But whichever crustacean you're cooking with, you ought to celebrate with a well-paired bottle of wine. To find out the best wine pairing for crab and lobster we reached out to Vajra Stratigos, the Director of Operations at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.

"I'm a Chenin Blanc devotee," Stratigos told Tasting Table. "Which automatically makes me a buyer of wines from Vouvray and surrounding appellations." Vouvray is a French wine region in the Loire Valley southwest of Paris known for producing some of the finest Chenin Blanc wines in the world. "There is a style of wine from Vouvray called Moelleux," Stratigos continued. "That's a bit richer and rounder, yet still captivates the bright refreshing acidity from the Chenin."

Crab and lobster both have that bright salinity we associate with good seafood but have a distinctly velvety mouthfeel that Chenin Blanc pairs with so well. As Stratigos puts it, "When eating crab or lobster, it's important to consider both the natural opulence and the need for balance so I'd recommend a bottle of Domaine Huet Vouvray Moelleux Le Mont from 2017." It just so happens that we talked about this exact wine a few months back as part of our conversation with a sommelier about the best beginner wines.