Sommelier Recommends The 14 Best Beginner Wines

If you're just beginning to explore classic wines, it's easy to become overwhelmed by the variety on the market. Thankfully, there are several ways to categorize wine to simplify its complexities — like whether it's a dessert wine or table wine. According to the U.S. Alcohol Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, table wines have an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 7% to 14%, while dessert wines are between 14% and 24% (though some products informally considered dessert wines may have a lower ABV, and various table wines are higher in alcohol). More importantly, dessert wines have more residual sugar, resulting in a perceptibly sweeter taste.

Those unfamiliar with sweet dessert wines might be inclined to skip over them in favor of bold dry varieties — but they'd be missing out. Dessert wines are made with both red and white grape varieties and various vinification methods, offering a spectrum of flavors and styles. Some are fortified, while others are produced from fruit that hangs on the vines long past the usual harvest date. Many dessert wines are delicious when sipped solo or paired with certain desserts, cheeses, and fruits.

To help guide anyone slowly working their way through the world of wine, I spoke with Natalie MacLean, editor of North America's largest wine and food pairing site. Between her recommendations and my own expertise as a Certified Specialist of Wine, here are the best dessert wines to taste if you're a beginner to the style.