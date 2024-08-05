This Is The Key To Maximum Flavor When Making Sweet And Sour Pork

Sweet and sour sauce has become a staple of Chinese American cuisine, including its use on the delicious dish sweet and sour pork, which can be found on just about any Chinese restaurant's menu. But if you don't feel like getting take out, you can easily whip up a batch at home. To find out what you need to know to make the best sweet and sour pork, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Derek Chan, the R&D Manager at Mamahuhu.

Chan explained that there's a couple key ingredients that play a major role in the dish. He said, "For optimal flavor, we recommend marinating with some cornstarch and Shaoxing wine, this helps tenderize the meat." For anyone unfamiliar, Shaoxing wine is a rice wine that is used often in Chinese cooking. It has a rich and complex flavor, with notes of both sweetness and saltiness. While it's easy to get your hands on cornstarch, it may be a little more difficult to find Shaoxing wine — if you can't find it, some good alternatives include dry sherry or cooking sake.