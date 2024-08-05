Pesto Is The Savory Inclusion Your Sourdough Is Missing

Beyond plain homemade sourdough bread is a whole world of variations, from savory cheese to chocolate-laced sourdough. As a professional recipe developer for over 20 years, I have honed my bread making skills, and made the leap from yeast to sourdough over a decade ago. I have tried it all, and one of the things I have learned is that there is no need to limit flavor additions to a single taste when there are ingredients that have layers and layers of flavor all wrapped into one. Instead of choosing between herbs, cheese, or nuts, or struggling to fold in all the inclusions you want, consider adding one ingredient that can offer it all: pesto.

Fresh basil pesto is what most people think of first when they hear the word "pesto." At its most basic, pesto includes garlic, pine nuts, basil, oil, and Parmesan, all ground or crushed into a slightly creamy, bright green sauce. Because pesto is a saucy concoction — versus a dry ingredient — it can be more challenging to add to sourdough. The easiest way, and the way that infuses flavor throughout, is to add pesto to the dough during the mixing stage before the bread begins bulk fermentation (the first rise). For a pesto swirl, it can also be spread onto the dough during final shaping. Paint the stretched dough with pesto and then fold, roll, and shape the dough as you normally would, taking care not to tear the surface and have pesto leak out.