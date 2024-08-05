Whether you're mixing up a cosmo, martini, or margarita, there's a list of necessary bartending tools you need for your home bar. One of the most important gadgets on this list is a bar spoon, which is essential for stirring up liquor-heavy drinks such as Manhattans or Negronis. One steadfast rule for choosing the best type of mixing tool is to avoid buying a bar spoon without a coiled stem because a twisted version helps make better drinks.

These tools also come with an assortment of features that can help measure, muddle, and layer ingredients, and they can be made from a variety of materials. So, does the material of your bar spoon really matter? Yes, it does. The most common materials on the market are stainless steel, copper, brass, and gold. The best choice is a stainless steel one, as it is an ideal metal for kitchen appliances because of its longevity, due to its resistance to staining and rust.

Copper, brass, and gold spoons, on the other hand, usually aren't thoroughly made from those materials, but instead are only plated with them. This means once they've been used often enough, the clinking of the spoon against glass and ice causes the metal plating to corrode — right into your drink. While floating gold flakes may be a welcome sight in Goldschlager, the copper, brass, or gold pieces that chipped off a bar spoon don't belong in a cocktail.