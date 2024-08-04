Why Grilled Garlic Is An Absolute Must-Have At All Times
The grill may just be the mightiest of all the cooking appliances. It can transform even the most mundane of ingredients into culinary marvels and savorable treats. And that's not to mention what it can do with a spectacular ingredient. One such item, garlic, is a must-grill ingredient, and grilled garlic is therefore a must-have for your kitchen year-round.
Raw garlic is sharp, pungent, and often produces a brief burning sensation because of its sulfuric properties. Roasted garlic, however, becomes buttery, rich, and more mellow in flavor, as well as creamier in texture. One can achieve this transformation in the oven, but cooking it on the grill adds even more dimensions to this lush treat. To start, cut up to an inch off the bulb end and drizzle your garlic with a little olive or avocado oil. Wrap the bulb in foil, and cook in indirect heat until nice and soft. This whole process can take about 30 to 55 minutes, depending on how large the bulb is. The grill imbues the garlic with a unique smoky quality that it won't get as easily roasting it in the oven, so once soft to the touch, you're ready to start utilizing this elevated garlic.
How to use grilled garlic
Just like its raw form, grilled garlic is an incredibly versatile tool to utilize across your culinary endeavors. Once it's been cooked long enough, the garlic will become smooth and creamy to the point where it can emulate a spread. Try roasting your garlic on the grill with a pinch of sea salt, so once it's done, you'll have an instant spread for bread, chips, and veggies. You can also grill several bulbs and use the spreadable allium with some parsley and parmesan to add a smoky twist to your garlic bread.
You can also incorporate the grilled garlic into recipes that call for it in straightforward roasted form. This creamy mashed potato recipe is a great jumping-off point, or you can upgrade a simple batch of hummus with a little (or a lot) of your grilled garlic. This classic hummus recipe utilizes only chickpeas, salt, lemon, and tahini, which will work in favor of the grilled ingredient, as the recipe provides a backdrop upon which to highlight any additional components. Other options? Thinks pasta sauces, dips for parties, and anything that could use a boost of buttery, smoky flavor. Oh, and if you're unsure which kind of garlic to pop on the grill? Go for the standard purple stripe for sweetness or music for a standout aroma.