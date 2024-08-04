Why Grilled Garlic Is An Absolute Must-Have At All Times

The grill may just be the mightiest of all the cooking appliances. It can transform even the most mundane of ingredients into culinary marvels and savorable treats. And that's not to mention what it can do with a spectacular ingredient. One such item, garlic, is a must-grill ingredient, and grilled garlic is therefore a must-have for your kitchen year-round.

Raw garlic is sharp, pungent, and often produces a brief burning sensation because of its sulfuric properties. Roasted garlic, however, becomes buttery, rich, and more mellow in flavor, as well as creamier in texture. One can achieve this transformation in the oven, but cooking it on the grill adds even more dimensions to this lush treat. To start, cut up to an inch off the bulb end and drizzle your garlic with a little olive or avocado oil. Wrap the bulb in foil, and cook in indirect heat until nice and soft. This whole process can take about 30 to 55 minutes, depending on how large the bulb is. The grill imbues the garlic with a unique smoky quality that it won't get as easily roasting it in the oven, so once soft to the touch, you're ready to start utilizing this elevated garlic.