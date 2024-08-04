The Worst Frozen Dumplings Brand Lacks Texture And Taste

Feel Good Foods has several filling options for dumplings, including vegetarian, pork, and chicken. Regardless of the type of filling, one issue continues to rear its ugly head: the dumpling wrapper. The wrappers are made with rice flour and tapioca starch, which helps keep the dumplings gluten-free. This is a stark difference from most dumpling wrappers, which are made using flour and water. This substitution in ingredients changes the texture of the wrappers, making them uncharacteristically chewy, rubbery, and gummy.

The wrappers are known to cause trouble while cooking the dumplings, as they are noticeably thin. When combined with the difference in texture, the result is a wrapper that tears easily to the point of falling off of the filling completely. Customers also complained often about the dumplings flat out sticking to the bottom of pans while cooking. Some even tried to cook the dumplings multiple times, following the packaging instructions to the letter, but the result never changed.

Even if the wrappers were not detracting from the taste of the filling, the dumplings would still fall short. The filling itself is not as bad as the wrappers, but it is still described by customers as flavorless. Some even call the flavor noticeably fake with a strong aftertaste. And although some customers praised the sauce that comes with the dumplings, they did note that the amount of sauce available was so sparse that it did little to help the dish overall.