Cherry flavoring is the obvious choice when you need to whip up something with the fruit's tart and sweet flavor, but it's not exactly a staple in everyone's pantry. Fortunately, people have found that adding a splash of cherry-flavored soda, like a Cherry Coke or Dr. Pepper can work just as well. If you live in the South, however, these other brands pale in comparison to Cheerwine.

It's not without a reason that this drink was nicknamed the "Nectar of North Carolina". It starts with a mild sweetness on the first sip, then quickly blossoms into a bold black cherry punch as it fizzes on the tongue. Cheerwine is awesome as a party drink (enough that the National Barbecue Association picked it as its official drink), but it slaps as a cooking ingredient, too.

After the soda came out in 1917, crafty home chefs figured out that it could add a fruity flavor to whatever you add it to, from cherry-flavored cakes to cookies. It even made its way to mixed drinks, like the Cheerwine Negroni. But no matter what it is that you're cooking, instead of buying the soda itself, you'll get much better results using Cheerwine syrup, which is available in stores and online.