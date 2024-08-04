How To Check If Your Keto Brownies Are Fully Baked
When you follow a keto diet, you can't indulge in carby foods like bread and pasta, so one might think desserts like brownies are also forbidden to remain in ketosis. However, many keto foodies and recipe developers have found alternative ingredients that make an indulgent brownie still possible on a strict diet. You can substitute wheat flour with ingredients like almond or coconut flour, but the swap can alter the texture too. This makes it tricky to know when the keto-friendly brownies are ready to take out of the piping hot oven.
Luckily, there are some tell-tale signs the brownies are ready that aren't too different from other baked goods. For guidance, we turn to our original fudgy keto brownies created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone. The first trick is to bake the brownies in an oven heated at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes. But you'll want to take a close look to make sure the batter isn't still raw. The brownies should be baked "until the edges are set and the center is still slightly jiggly," Morone describes. So, keep an eye on the pan despite what the kitchen timer is set to.
More signs that keto-friendly brownies are ready to eat
The reason for leaving a jiggly center is that the brownies will continue to cook in the hot pan even after it's removed from the oven, just like you expect with a traditional fudgy brownie recipe. Allow the brownies to cool and the middle to set before you cut and serve them. For double assurance, there's another trick you might have tried before to tell if your batch of keto brownies is fully baked. Use the time-tested technique of sticking a toothpick in the middle of the pan. If the toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs, then the brownies should be good to go.
It's important to remove the brownies at the right time to achieve that fudgy consistency. However, if cakey brownies are what you crave, then cook them for a few extra minutes until the middle is more set. Although you want the brownies to cool and set in the pan, place them on a wire rack if you want the treat to be totally cool before you take a bite. And if you want a chocolate-free and keto-friendly treat instead, try our easy keto granola to satisfy your sweet craving.