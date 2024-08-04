How To Check If Your Keto Brownies Are Fully Baked

When you follow a keto diet, you can't indulge in carby foods like bread and pasta, so one might think desserts like brownies are also forbidden to remain in ketosis. However, many keto foodies and recipe developers have found alternative ingredients that make an indulgent brownie still possible on a strict diet. You can substitute wheat flour with ingredients like almond or coconut flour, but the swap can alter the texture too. This makes it tricky to know when the keto-friendly brownies are ready to take out of the piping hot oven.

Luckily, there are some tell-tale signs the brownies are ready that aren't too different from other baked goods. For guidance, we turn to our original fudgy keto brownies created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone. The first trick is to bake the brownies in an oven heated at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes. But you'll want to take a close look to make sure the batter isn't still raw. The brownies should be baked "until the edges are set and the center is still slightly jiggly," Morone describes. So, keep an eye on the pan despite what the kitchen timer is set to.