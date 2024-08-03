The Key To Deliciously Cooking A London Broil In Your Oven

As carnivorous home cooks know well, hitting that perfect, often elusive medium-rare is all about technique — and when it comes to nailing an oven-cooked London broil, the key is a pre-cook marinade. This tip comes from Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave, whose marinated London broil is soaked in lemon juice, soy sauce, olive oil, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. These pantry and fridge staples combine to give your London broil major moisture and bold flavor, plus there's probably a good chance you already have all the ingredients on-hand already.

As its name implies, London broil steaks perform exceptionally well in the oven. The exposure to high heat crisps up the meat's exterior while leaving the interior juicy and pink — a great fit for rare steak lovers. That pre-cook marinade prevents the meat from drying out during its time in the oven, which is brief but intense. Three to five minutes on each side should do the trick for a two-pound steak. For optimal moisture and tangy, garlicky flavor, allow your raw London broil to marinate for at least a full hour in a sealed plastic bag. For stronger flavor, you can transfer it to a plate in the fridge and allow it to soak for longer. Six hours creates the best texture, and anything beyond 24 hours is going to be overkill.