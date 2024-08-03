The Key To Deliciously Cooking A London Broil In Your Oven
As carnivorous home cooks know well, hitting that perfect, often elusive medium-rare is all about technique — and when it comes to nailing an oven-cooked London broil, the key is a pre-cook marinade. This tip comes from Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave, whose marinated London broil is soaked in lemon juice, soy sauce, olive oil, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. These pantry and fridge staples combine to give your London broil major moisture and bold flavor, plus there's probably a good chance you already have all the ingredients on-hand already.
As its name implies, London broil steaks perform exceptionally well in the oven. The exposure to high heat crisps up the meat's exterior while leaving the interior juicy and pink — a great fit for rare steak lovers. That pre-cook marinade prevents the meat from drying out during its time in the oven, which is brief but intense. Three to five minutes on each side should do the trick for a two-pound steak. For optimal moisture and tangy, garlicky flavor, allow your raw London broil to marinate for at least a full hour in a sealed plastic bag. For stronger flavor, you can transfer it to a plate in the fridge and allow it to soak for longer. Six hours creates the best texture, and anything beyond 24 hours is going to be overkill.
Marinate your meat for a broil that can't be beat
London broil should be flavorful and affordable, not unpleasantly chewy and tough. When you hit your local butcher shop look for a London broil steak that's thick, dark red, and well marbled. The fat content and thickness will aid its moisture retention, preventing it from overcooking under the broiler.
Technically, the term "London broil" refers to the cooking method, not the cut of steak, although many retailers do label steaks with the name. It's generally flank steak, but London broils can be any lean, tough, thick cut of beef that comes from the round or sirloin of the steer. The addition of that acidic marinade is crucial for helping to break down the tough connective tissue and muscle fibers, transforming a budget-friendly cut into a flavorful, tender dinner. To serve, slice against the grain and garnish with a smear of garlic herb compound butter.
Pro tip: If you plan on serving your London broil with a side of vegetables, you can easily whip up flavorful, soft stewed tomatoes, carrots, or potatoes by placing 'em in the pan around your steak then roasting 'em alongside. Plus, they'll soak up that marinade as they cook — and be sure to line the pan with tin foil for easy cleanup later on.