Why You Should Consider Adding Black Garlic To Homemade Ice Cream

We're fans of adding different and fun toppings to our homemade ice cream, including savory and spicy ones like chili crisp, the condiment you should use for fiery ice cream. Another intriguing ice cream topping that's been on our radars is black garlic. In fact, adding black garlic to ice cream is one of the 15 unique ways to use black garlic we've uncovered in the past.

Before you dismiss this tip, hear us out. Let's dive into what black garlic is and what it tastes like. Black garlic is not another species of garlic, but regular garlic that has turned jet black thanks to the fermentation process. Black garlic also doesn't smell as strong as regular garlic, it's soft rather than crunchy, and tastes a little sweet and a little rich and smoky. Think of soft chocolate, mixed with dates, with some tangy notes — that's black garlic. All these lovely flavors make black garlic the perfect addition to your desserts and homemade ice cream. You can also eat black garlic on it's own, cook it, or find it in a seasoning or powdered form.

Ready to incorporate black garlic into your ice cream? Well, there's a few ways you can go about this.