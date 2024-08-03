Do You Really Need To Scrub Potatoes Before Cooking Them?

On a busy weeknight, getting dinner on the table can feel like a Herculean feat, and if there's vegetables involved, give yourself a big ol' pat on the back. Assembling nourishing meals that will please (and feed) the whole family is no small task, which is often where the hearty, well-liked potato comes in. Although, no one should be patting anyone's back until those potatoes are thoroughly cleaned — which is not an optional step, for the record.

Even though those root veggies do get a rough clean after harvesting, lingering dust, dirt, or sand is likely still clinging to the skin or nestling in the nooks. That's where the story ends, if you're getting your potatoes directly from a farmer's market. On the yuckier side of things, as your spuds are transported and processed from farm to truck to warehouse to grocery store, any dirt or miscellaneous industrial grime (hope you're hungry) that your taters encounter in transit is liable to stick to the skin and end up in your dish and body if you don't scrub it off.

Plus, if you're eating any dish with skin-on spuds, there's no protective layer separating the insides from bacteria or chemical pesticides, which can be absorbed into both the skin and flesh and lead to foodborne illness. Even if you peel them, the contaminants can be spread from the outside inward once you cut into the potato with the blade of the knife.