How Liberty Apples Got Their Patriotic Name

Freedom can be associated with something as complex as a liberated country, or as simple as a child with unrestricted bounds in a playground. The word comes with a range of connotations, but it always means being free from something. In the case of Liberty apples, it was freedom from plant disease. In 1972, the apple cultivar 'Liberty' was first introduced to the public by professional and aspiring scientists at the New York Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva. The Cornell University-run site opened in 1880 and has been used to research and develop foods for the public ever since.

The purpose of the Liberty apple was to create an apple tree that was resistant to some of the fruit trees' most common diseases, including fire blight, apple scab, and powdery mildew. Fire blight is an unpredictable infection that can cause parts of, or whole, apple trees to die either in a single season or over the course of a few seasons. And apple scab is a highly-spreadable airborne fungal disease that can live through the off-season on apple trees. Finally, powdery mildew is a fungal disease that causes cosmetic and texture issues and can carry between seasons.

All these diseases can bear unfortunate results for farmers, but the Liberty apple, a combination of the 'Macoun' and 'Purdue 54-12' cultivars, resists these diseases. While not one of the most popular types of apples, Liberties are easy to grow, making them a good starter tree for a new farmer. Just be careful when you pick them: Their window of ripeness is short, and they only last for about two months after harvesting.