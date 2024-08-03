The Best White Wine Pairing For Beef Enchiladas

A plate of savory enchiladas will forever be one of our favorite weeknight meals. Whether you enjoy them fried the traditional Mexican way or embrace the Tex-Mex tactic of baking them, they're great when washed down with a beer. However, sipping white wine with beef enchiladas is just as refreshing, if not more. But which variety is best suited to this dish? We spoke to an expert to determine the best white wine pairings for your beef enchiladas.

A crisp white wine isn't what you'd expect to drink with hearty loaded beef enchiladas, but Lexi Stephens, the wine educator behind Lexi's Wine List, believes the two go together perfectly. "If the beef enchiladas have a bit of spiciness, I would pair them with an off-dry wine like a Riesling or Vouvray to counterbalance the spice," she recommends. Although the tasting experience differs between sweet and dry wines, off-dry wines display a balance of characteristics seen in both varieties.

Off-dry wines open up with a mild sweetness that later turns into acidity. The transformation meshes well with every flavor of beef enchiladas. Both the sweetness and acidity temper the heat, while the finishing tart flavor helps to rein in the richness of the savory meat, preparing your taste buds for the next bite. The drier aspects of the wine also come in handy when balancing out the umami flavors of the cheese that so often covers beef enchiladas.