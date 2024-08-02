The Ultimate White Wine Pairing For Your Next Cheeseburger

An amazing cheeseburger deserves an equally amazing drink pairing. Though an icy cola or pint of beer more than lives up to the task, wine can be just as complementary. Rather than look to reds, however, it could better to opt for something white — and, preferably, bubbly. According to Lexi Stephens, wine educator and the mastermind behind Lexi's Wine List, nothing makes a better match for cheeseburgers than a glass of crisp, cool Champagne.

When it comes to pairing cheeseburgers and white wine, opposites attract. Between buttery buns, savory patties, and creamy cheese (plus, saucy condiments!), cheeseburgers are definitely decadent. As a result, they're best paired with wines that can keep flavors balanced. While the tannins in a red wine would usually work to offset any richness, white wines must rely on acidity to do the same. Evidently, this is where Champagne shines. Since the wine has a naturally high level of acidity, it can harmonize perfectly against the meaty and cheesy burgers. But that's not the only reason why this pairing of a high-end wine with an ordinary meal works so well.

Along with attributing the duo's success to Champagne's acidity and freshness, Stephens also advocates for the wine's ability to create a pleasant textural contrast against velvety melted cheese and lusciously rich sauces. "The crisp effervescence and refreshing acidity will work as the perfect palate cleansers between bites of a juicy burger," she told Tasting Table.