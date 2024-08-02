The Ultimate White Wine Pairing For Your Next Cheeseburger
An amazing cheeseburger deserves an equally amazing drink pairing. Though an icy cola or pint of beer more than lives up to the task, wine can be just as complementary. Rather than look to reds, however, it could better to opt for something white — and, preferably, bubbly. According to Lexi Stephens, wine educator and the mastermind behind Lexi's Wine List, nothing makes a better match for cheeseburgers than a glass of crisp, cool Champagne.
When it comes to pairing cheeseburgers and white wine, opposites attract. Between buttery buns, savory patties, and creamy cheese (plus, saucy condiments!), cheeseburgers are definitely decadent. As a result, they're best paired with wines that can keep flavors balanced. While the tannins in a red wine would usually work to offset any richness, white wines must rely on acidity to do the same. Evidently, this is where Champagne shines. Since the wine has a naturally high level of acidity, it can harmonize perfectly against the meaty and cheesy burgers. But that's not the only reason why this pairing of a high-end wine with an ordinary meal works so well.
Along with attributing the duo's success to Champagne's acidity and freshness, Stephens also advocates for the wine's ability to create a pleasant textural contrast against velvety melted cheese and lusciously rich sauces. "The crisp effervescence and refreshing acidity will work as the perfect palate cleansers between bites of a juicy burger," she told Tasting Table.
The best types of bubbly for cheeseburgers
A fizzy flute of Champagne is a worthy companion for classic cheeseburger recipes. After all, Stephens said that no matter the dish, "bubbles almost always work." That said, it is important to remember that flavor profiles can vary depending on a burger's toppings and whether it's layered with sharp cheddar, nutty Swiss, funky blue, earthy Gruyère, or creamy Brie. It's essential to carefully consider how flavors will interact while picking out a bottle of French bubbly.
The good news is that most styles of Champagne — vintage, non-vintage, or cuvée — can be paired with cheeseburgers. For starters, a blanc de blanc has an ultra crisp quality that can contrast fabulously against any cheeseburger that's laden with the works. Alternatively, a blanc de noirs can also be a great choice as it has a high acidity, yet offers more structure and fruitiness to balance the fattiness and the umami of the burger. Even a sweet and full-bodied rosé Champagne could be a harmonious match for cheeseburgers.
Regardless of which style you select, remember that brut is best. Its elevated acidity will not only keep bites balanced, but since it has less residual sugar, the Champagne won't risk overpowering flavors or clashing with burger's savory flavor. However, you can also experiment with extra brut or extra dry options for similar results. Just be warned, you might never pair cheeseburgers any other way once you give Champagne a shot!